The Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat will face off in a Southeast Division clash at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 22-21 overall and 12-8 at home, while Miami is 22-23 overall and 10-11 on the road. The Heat limp into Friday's contest having lost five consecutive games. The Hornets, meanwhile, are 6-3 in their last nine.

Hornets vs. Heat spread: Pick'em

Hornets vs. Heat over-under: 214.5 points

Hornets vs. Heat money line: Hornets -110, Heat -110

What you need to know about the Hornets

Charlotte's matchup against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Hornets turned on the heat in the second half with 64 points. Charlotte took its game against Houston by a conclusive 122-97 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Charlotte had established a 93-70 advantage.

Shooting guard Terry Rozier did his thing and had 25 points. For the season, Rozier is averaging 20.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. The Hornets have also been tough to beat on their home court, winning seven of their last eight home games. In addition, Charlotte is 6-1 in its last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Heat as they fell 125-122 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality effort from center Bam Adebayo, who had 29 points and seven assists in addition to nine boards and five blocks. Adebayo is averaging 19.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season.

Miami has lost five straight and is 0-5 against the spread during that stretch. However, the Heat will enter Friday's contest confident they can snap their losing streak. That's because the Heat are 9-4 in their last 13 matchups against Charlotte. Miami is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five meetings against the Hornets on the road.

