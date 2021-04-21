The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Miami Heat at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the AT&T Center. San Antonio is 28-28 overall and 12-18 at home, while Miami is 30-28 overall and 13-15 on the road. The Spurs have won four of their last six games, while Miami has won its last two following a three-game losing streak.

The latest Spurs vs. Heat odds from William Hill Sportsbook list the Spurs as one-point favorites, and the over-under is set at 215.5.

Spurs vs. Heat spread: Spurs -1

Spurs vs. Heat over-under: 215.5 points

Spurs vs. Heat money line: Spurs -115, Heat -105

What you need to know about the Spurs

The Spurs strolled past the Indiana Pacers with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 109-94. San Antonio can attribute much of its success to point guard Derrick White, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points. Coming off a 111-85 win on Saturday, this marked the first time all season that San Antonio held consecutive opponents under 100 points.

Veteran forward DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs with 21.1 points and 7.2 assists per game. San Antonio has a balanced roster as seven different players average in double-figures although none of those, even DeRozan, rank among the top 25 in the NBA in scoring. The Spurs will have a healthy roster available on Wednesday as Trey Lyles (ankle) is the only player unavailable.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, Miami's game against the Houston Rockets on Monday was close at halftime, but Miami turned on the heat in the second half with 59 points. The Heat put the hurt on Houston with a sharp 113-91 victory. Among those leading the charge for Miami was shooting guard Kendrick Nunn, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points, eight dimes and seven boards.

Miami is led by Jimmy Butler, who ranks first on the team in points (21.4), assists (7.2) and steals (2.1) while ranking second in rebounds (7.2). However, Butler (ankle) will be among many Heat players questionable on Wednesday, as will Bam Adebayo (knee) and Tyler Herro (foot). Victor Oladipo, who was acquired just before the trade deadline, is out with a knee injury.

