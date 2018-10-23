Here's how much LeBron James' limited-edition purple Nike sneakers are reselling for on eBay

Everything surrounding LeBron James in Los Angeles is a circus. You can love or hate the drama around his Lakers tenure, but between memorabilia, the barrage of Lakers advertising and the slew of Lakers primetime games, James-mania is here to stay. For a mega-star of James' stature, that means limited release sneakers. And by limited, we mean limited.

The Nike Lebron 16 King Court Purple got an extremely limited release over the weekend, complete with a full-blown "hunt" to find them before they were released again at the Staples Center in James' first game in Los Angeles.

THE HUNT: Completed. Check out how it went down in LA for the #Nike Lebron 16 King 'Court Purple' featuring @raypolancojr. See you next time in a city near you! pic.twitter.com/RwSSLh7Smw — Foot Locker (@footlocker) October 22, 2018

James wore these shoes in his Staples Center debut on Saturday night against the Rockets, an event that was met with a ton of fanfare -- and will be remembered for a brawl that broke out late in the game. Now, the people who managed to cop the shoes are flipping them for insane amounts of money on eBay.

There's a pair going for $900, a pair for $1,500, a "bargain" for $800 and much more. It's unknown if these are going to end up getting a wider release in stores, but you never know.

As for James himself, his time with the Lakers is off to a rocky start. The Lakers are 0-3 to start the season, including an overtime loss Monday night against the Spurs in which LeBron hit the game-tying 3-pointer in regulation but missed two critical free throws in overtime and came up short at the buzzer.