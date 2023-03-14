The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 22-48 overall and 11-22 at home, while Cleveland is 43-27 overall and 15-20 on the road. These teams just played on Sunday, also in Charlotte, in which the Cavs won 114-108, and Cleveland has won four of the last five matchups between the two.

However, Charlotte covered in Sunday's game, and the teams have split their two matchups this year against the spread. On Tuesday, Cleveland is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 224. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 64-33 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hornets vs. Cavs:

Hornets vs. Cavaliers spread: Hornets +7.5

Hornets vs. Cavaliers over/under: 224 points

Hornets vs. Cavaliers money line: Charlotte +250, Cleveland -320

Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Hornets

The Hornets led by eight points entering the fourth quarter in Sunday's game versus Cleveland but were outscored 33-19 in the final frame to take the loss. All five Charlotte starters scored in double-figures, and Terry Rozier was out in front with 27 points to go along with six assists, four rebounds and four steals.

The Hornets are just 9-25 without LaMelo Ball this season as the star point guard is out for the year. The offense struggles with or without Ball on the floor as Charlotte ranks last in the NBA in offensive rating, and shooting from deep is an issue as it ranks 29th in 3-point percentage. With Ball out, James Bouknight on a G-League assignment, and Mark Williams (thumb) injured, the Hornets are missing their last three first-round draft picks.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, it was the backcourt which powered Cleveland in its Sunday win over Charlotte as Darius Garland had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Donovan Mitchell had 23 points despite going 0 of 6 on 3-point attempts. The Cleveland bench contributed 31 points, with both Caris LeVert (15) and Ricky Rubio (11) reaching double-figures.

Cleveland won without the services of center Jarrett Allen (eye), and the big man will remain out on Tuesday. Allen is a huge part of Cleveland's league-best defense as the Cavs allow the fewest points per game and rank second in defensive rating. The Cavaliers are 32-22-1 ATS as favorites this season, with that 59.3% win rate the fourth-best in the NBA.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Hornets vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.