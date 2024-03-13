The Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the FedEx Forum. Memphis is 23-43 overall and 8-25 at home, while Charlotte is 16-49 overall and 7-26 on the road. The Hornets secured a 115-106 victory over the Grizzlies on Feb. 10.

This time around, the Hornets are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Hornets odds, and the over/under is 205.5 points. Before entering any Hornets vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Grizzlies vs. Hornets spread: Grizzlies +1.5

Grizzlies vs. Hornets over/under: 205.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Hornets money line: Grizzlies: +106, Hornets: -125

Grizzlies vs. Hornets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Winning is a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact the Grizzlies proved on Tuesday. Memphis walked away with a 109-97 victory over the Washington Wizards. The win was just what the Grizzlies needed coming off of a 124-93 defeat in their prior contest.

Center Trey Jemison had a productive performance in the win, finishing with 24 points and six rebounds. As a team, the Grizzlies are averaging 105.8 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA. Defensively, Memphis is giving up 112.3 points per contest.

What you need to know about the Hornets

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them, the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They lost to Detroit on the road by a decisive 114-97 margin on Monday. The Hornets have not had much luck with the Pistons recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The Hornets are scoring 107.1 points per game this season, which ranks 29th in the league. Forward Miles Bridges is averaging 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In the Feb. 10 victory over Memphis, Bridges stuffed the stat sheet with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists.

How to make Grizzlies vs. Hornets picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Hornets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Hornets vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 70-46 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.