Jabari Parker trade rumors: Jazz interested in acquiring Bulls forward
The Bulls' gamble on Parker has not paid off at all
Even for the Chicago Bulls, who are no stranger to dysfunction, this has been a truly bizarre season. They've already fired one coach, players nearly led a mutiny on his replacement after one week and they've benched Jabari Parker, their biggest free-agent acquisition of the offseason. All of that happening within the opening two months of the 2018-19 campaign.
So what now? Aside from forming a leadership council -- no really, that happened -- the Bulls are reportedly looking to deal Parker, who was diagnosed with a stomach illness on Monday morning and is uncertain to play in Chicago's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls are "engaged in talks with several teams" regarding the former No. 2 overall pick.
Now, Kevin O'Connor is reporting that the Utah Jazz are one of those teams. Via The Ringer:
The Utah Jazz are one of the teams interested in Parker, according to multiple league sources. Derrick Favors is an awkward fit next to center Rudy Gobert, and his $16.9 million on the books for next season is non-guaranteed, meaning he could be one of the pieces involved. Favors can't be traded until January 15, so Chicago would have to wait.
In theory, it makes sense why the Jazz would be interested in Parker. While he still hasn't shown any improvement, or really any interest on the defensive end, he's capable of creating his own shots and could potentially help boost the Jazz's struggling offense, which is currently ranked 23rd in the league in offensive rating.
Parker isn't super efficient, and would no doubt hurt the Jazz's defense, but they might be willing to live with those downsides if he could give them another creator on offense.
However, a deal involving Derrick Favors seems unlikely. The Bulls already have a logjam in the frontcourt, with Wendell Carter Jr., Lauri Markkanen, Robin Lopez and Bobby Portis all needing minutes. Adding another veteran who would want playing time doesn't make sense. Plus, the Bulls have a team option for Parker's contract for next season, so even though Favors' deal is expiring, it's not like the move would save them any more money than if they stood pat and played out the year before declining Parker's option.
You never know in the NBA, especially when it comes to the Bulls' personnel decisions, but you probably shouldn't be holding your breath on a Parker-for-Favors centered swap.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Uzoh offers advice to Fultz on shoulder
Uzoh is one of just a few NBA players who have ever had the injury
-
Why Doncic, Mavericks are perfect match
One former NBA scout says Doncic will be a 10-12-time All-Star and a Hall of Famer when he...
-
Report: Leonard still focused on L.A.
When he was still with the Spurs, Leonard reportedly preferred to be traded to one of the Los...
-
NBA pairs with Google for All-Star votes
The NBA has added something new to All-Star voting this season, which begins Dec. 25 and concludes...
-
Fultz saga shows impact of inner circle
Fultz's mom reportedly has been going to lengths to keep something with Fultz under wraps
-
Report: Sixers split on trading Fultz
Fultz has been sidelined since Nov. 21, and was recently diagnosed with thoracic outlet sy...