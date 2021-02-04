The Utah Jazz will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 10-11 overall and 5-6 at home, while the Jazz are 16-5 overall and 7-3 on the road.

Utah is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Hawks vs. Jazz odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 227. Before entering any Jazz vs. Hawks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hawks vs. Jazz. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Jazz vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Jazz spread: Hawks +7.5

Hawks vs. Jazz over-under: 227 points

Latest Odds: Atlanta Hawks +8.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Hawks

The Hawks lost to the Mavericks on Wednesday, 122-116. John Collins posted a double-double on 35 points and 12 rebounds. Clint Capela extended the NBA's longest active streak of games with at least 10 rebounds to 17 as he finished with 14 boards. The Hawks have lost three of their last five games.

Trae Young scored 21 points vs. Dallas. He did not score his first basket until five minutes were left in the first half. He scored a season-low four points in his first meeting with the Jazz this season, a 116-92 loss on Jan. 15. Onyeka Okongwu (Achilles) is out for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, Utah eased past the the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, 117-105. Donovan Mitchell had 32 points in addition to six boards. The Jazz have won 12 of their last 13 games. They are tied for third in franchise history for the best 21-game start to the season. Mike Conley Jr. had 20

Utah leads the NBA in rebounds per game (49.1). The Jazz have made 355 3-pointers, the most ever by any team through 21 games.

How to make Jazz vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jazz vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Hawks spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 73-44 roll.