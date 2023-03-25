The Utah Jazz will try to remain firmly in the hunt for a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament when they face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. Utah had won four out of five games earlier this month before losing two straight games to Portland and Milwaukee. Sacramento snapped its two-game losing skid with a 135-127 win over Phoenix on Friday night.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET. Sacramento is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Kings vs. Jazz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 239.

Kings vs. Jazz spread: Kings -7.5

Kings vs. Jazz over/under: 239 points

Kings vs. Jazz money line: Sacramento -350, Utah +275

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento has won four of its last six games and is coming off a 135-127 win against Phoenix on Friday, covering the spread as a 4-point favorite. Kevin Huerter returned from a two-game absence (knee) to lead all scorers with 29 points on 10 of 18 shooting, including a 6 of 12 mark from 3-point range. He added nine rebounds and five assists, while center Domantas Sabonis had 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Kings are in third place in the Western Conference standings, sitting two games back of Memphis for second place. They can move within one victory of their first playoff berth since 2006 with a win on Saturday night, and they have already beat Utah twice this season. The Jazz were without their top three scorers (Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton) on Friday, and they are all questionable to play on Saturday.

Why the Jazz can cover

Utah should get at least one of its key players back for this game, and Sacramento is dealing with an injury issue of its own. Leading scorer De'Aaron Fox, who averages 25.3 points and 6.1 assists per game for the Kings, had to leave Friday's game in the third quarter due to right hamstring soreness. He is officially listed as questionable for this game after scoring 19 points before getting pulled on Friday.

Markkanen scored 36 points in a 126-125 loss to Sacramento on Dec. 30, but he sat out on Friday due to a bruised left hand. Simone Fontecchio stepped up with a career-high 26 points, while veteran forward Kelly Olynyk had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Utah has covered the spread at an 11-3-1 clip in its last 15 games against Sacramento, covering in five straight road games.

