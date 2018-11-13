Jimmy Butler says goal for Philadelphia 76ers is to win NBA title
Jimmy Butler says the objective is to win the NBA title with the Philadelphia 76ers
Jimmy Butler is officially a Philadelphia 76er and he wants to make one thing clear -- it's championship or bust.
As Butler was introduced as a member of the Sixers organization on Tuesday morning, he echoed many of the traits and characteristics that have made him a well-respected veteran in the league.
While Butler may have lost some fans with the way he handled his exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves, he looked every bit a franchise leader during his introductory press conference with the Sixers. He preached hard work, good values, vouched for Markelle Fultz and most importantly, he made it clear he's in Philadelphia for one reason -- to win an NBA title.
After years of misery and a franchise rebuilding period known as "The Process," the Sixers made it to the playoffs last year and advanced to the semifinals. The Sixers have gotten off to a slow start this year at 9-6, but they still had the third-best record in the conference upon their acquisition of Butler.
While they will obviously still have to get through the likes of the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, the Sixers are now better equipped to match up with the very elite of the conference.
The fact that the Sixers now have a franchise leader who actually has a proven resume of consistently leading teams into the postseason along with being healthy during the duration of his career, it's going to make them a very dangerous out by the time the postseason rolls around.
And as Butler made very clear during his first day as a Sixer -- the only objective is to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
