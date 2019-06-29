Kevin Durant free agency update: Warriors star expected to talk with four teams, including Knicks and Clippers, per report

Now that Kevin Durant has determined which teams he's considering in free agency, the Golden State Warriors are set to make their pitch.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Warriors general manager Bob Myers is set to travel to New York this weekend to meet with Durant. It's also expected that other teams could meet with Durant later in the week in Los Angeles.

Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers, fresh off his new contract extension, is tentatively scheduled to travel to New York over the weekend where Durant and his inner circle are located, league sources told The Athletic. Other teams, such as the Knicks, Nets and Clippers, could speak with Durant, too. The Knicks have other free agency meetings set in Los Angeles during the week, according to sources.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant has decided to meet with the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Warriors.

The one advantage that the Warriors have is their ability to offer Durant a five year, $221.3 million contract with an average annual value of $44.3 million, which would make him the highest paid player in the NBA -- and something that no other team can offer. The Clippers, Knicks, and Nets may not be able to offer quite as much, but can also lure another max free agent to their respective franchises.

The Warriors certainly have plenty of selling points, including winning NBA titles in two of the last four seasons. It also appears that Golden State is set to offer sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson a five-year, $190 million contract and a quick agreement is expected between both sides. Thompson will likely be out until after the All-Star break as he recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

In the case of playing for the Nets ($66.9 million in cap space) or the Knicks ($59.8 million in cap space), the advantages are that they could each sign a second max-level free agent. Furthermore, winning a title with either franchise would further build up Durant's legacy as he enters the latter stages of his career following the torn Achillies tendon he suffered in the NBA Finals.

As far as the Clippers are concerned, they're already a legit playoff team with $54.1 million in cap space -- fifth-most in the NBA -- and one of the best coaches in the league in Doc Rivers. Signing Durant could lift them from merely being a first-round playoff team into a championship contender once he returns from injury.

Durant likely won't see the floor during the 2019-20 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The All-Star forward had surgery to repair the injury earlier this month.