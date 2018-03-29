Kevin Durant injury update: Warriors star available to play Thursday against Bucks

Update: The Warriors announced that Kevin Durant will be available to play during Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Injury updates for tonight's game vs. Milwaukee: Kevin Durant (right rib soreness) & Draymond Green (flu-like symptoms) are available to play. Chris Boucher (sprained left ankle) & Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle) are out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 29, 2018

The injury bug has shockingly bit the Warriors for a little over a month now. Star and role players all across the roster have been hurt and missed time. One of those players has been Kevin Durant, who's been out since March 14 with a rib injury.

Durant has been slowly working his way back while the Warriors have tried to survive this end-of-the-season injury stint. With Stephen Curry out until the playoffs with an MCL injury, the Warriors would really like to have Durant back in their lineup. It's one thing to lose one incredible scorer, but not having either guy on the floor would be difficult for any team. Even the defending champs.

Luckily for the Warriors, it sounds like Durant is going to make his return on Thursday against the Bucks. Steve Kerr said he will 'probably' be back and Durant outright told ESPN that's when he's coming back.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said forward Kevin Durant will "probably" be activated for Thursday's home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but Durant provided a more emphatic update on his status. "You can tell them I'm playing Thursday," Durant told ESPN shortly before tipoff for Tuesday night's game with the Indiana Pacers.

It sounds like, unless there's a set back of some kind, the Warriors will be almost at full strength again by Thursday. Klay Thompson is still out with a thumb injury, but he's making progress. Draymond Green will also return on Thursday after getting over flu-like symptoms. With those three, the Warriors can beat just about anybody. At least until Curry returns.

The Warriors will want to see their stars healthy again before the playoffs. No team wants key players returning from injury during the playoffs like they will experience with Curry. It's much better to ease them back in with the regular season play first. Of course, with less than a month left in the regular season, Golden State might not have much of a choice.