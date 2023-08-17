James Harden has stirred up some drama between himself and the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden's former Houston Rockets head coach, Kevin McHale, is not exactly shocked that the relationship has begun to sour.

After a big contract extension with the 76ers didn't materialize, Harden picked up his player option for a one-year, $35.6 million deal with Philly but quickly requested a trade. Harden reportedly wanted to be dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers, but that trade has not come to fruition, and the 76ers star has now called general manager Daryl Morey a "liar."

These are not sunny times in Philadelphia. McHale, a Boston Celtics legend, coached Harden for seasons in Houston and spoke with Heavy Sports about the bitter situation.

McHale said he feels for Morey because sometimes general managers are caught between the player and ownership in these stand-offs. McHale said he suspects Morey may have wanted to work on a long-term extension for Harden, but that might not have been 100% his call.

"James wanted a big extension from Philly, and Philly wouldn't give it to him, and that's not a Daryl decision," McHale said. "Daryl's got a part of that, of course, but that's an owner decision. So (Harden) was really mad, saying Daryl lied to him, but, you know, maybe they saw Game 7 against the Celtics and said, 'I'm not interested in that.'

"I think Daryl would have probably tried to extend him and keep everything happy. But as far as trading him goes, you know, Daryl gets stubborn. It's going to be interesting."

Harden's postseason struggles have apparently led to internal strife before. McHale said that after the 2015 NBA playoffs, when he benched Harden in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals, the guard showed up to next year's camp "fat and didn't feel like playing."

At this point, it seems like Harden has sufficiently burned bridges with the 76ers. During an event in China, Harden slammed Morey publicly.

"Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be part of an organization that he's a part of."

Now, the 76ers have lost some leverage in trade talks, and Morey might not be inclined to give Harden away for pennies on the dollar. When former 76ers guard Ben Simmons wanted to be traded, Morey took his time, and Simmons even sat out games at the start of the 2021-22 season before he was finally sent to the Brooklyn Nets.