The Miami Heat will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Kaseya Center. Miami is 24-23 overall and 12-11 at home, while Sacramento is 27-18 overall and 13-10 on the road. The Heat are 18-2 in their last 20 games at home against the Kings.

The Heat are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Kings odds, and the over/under is 231.5 points.

Heat vs. Kings spread: Heat -1.5

Heat vs. Kings over/under: 231.5 points

Heat vs. Kings money line: Heat: -120, Kings: +100

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 118-105 to the Phoenix Suns. The Heat didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Heat's loss came about despite a quality game from Jimmy Butler, who scored 26 points along with eight rebounds. The Heat struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Suns posted 30 assists. Miami is 0-7 against the spread in its last seven contests.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, the Kings had already won three in a row and they went ahead and made it four on Monday. The Kings came out on top against the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 103-94. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:20 mark of the first quarter when the Kings were facing a 33-18 deficit.

Domantas Sabonis got back to being his usual excellent self, as he dropped a double-double with 20 points and 26 rebounds. For the season, Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game.

How to make Heat vs. Kings picks

