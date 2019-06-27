Klay Thompson free agency: All-Star to meet with Warriors, quick agreement expected if max contract offered, per report
The sharp-shooting guard reportedly wants to remain in Golden State
It looks like Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors could come to a quick agreement after all.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two sides are expected to come to an agreement on a deal if the Warriors offer him a five-year, $190 million max contract once free agency begins on June 30.
The Warriors and free-agent All-Star Klay Thompson will meet in L.A. this week at the outset of free agency, league sources said. Should the Warriors enter the meeting with the five-year, $190 million maximum contract, both sides expect a quick agreement, according to sources.
Thompson wants to remain with the Warriors, but has been open to speaking with the Los Angeles Clippers if talks break off with Golden State, sources said.
There has never been any indication that Thompson wanted out of Golden State. In fact, his father recently went on the record as stating that the All-Star shooting guard would prefer to be a Warrior for life.
The 29-year-old has been a member of the Warriors since being selected by the franchise with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. We all know how prolific of a scorer Thompson is when he's on the court -- however, the attention now shifts to his recovery and when exactly he will return after suffering a torn ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
The expected recovery timeline for the injury is nine or 10 months, which means he would be out for the majority, if not all, of the 2019-20 season. Thompson is expected to undergo surgery later this week, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.
Despite Thompson's recent injury, the Warriors remain adamant about bringing back their "Core Four," including Kevin Durant. While it looks like Thompson will more than likely re-sign with Golden State should they not lowball him on a contract offer, general manager Bob Myers and the rest of the organization will shift their attention to trying to re-sign Durant, who is expected to be courted by several other teams, including the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year rankings
Zion is the hands-down favorite to win Rookie of the Year, but how does his competition stack...
-
Report: Celtics in the lead for Kemba
The All-Star point guard may not be staying in Charlotte after all
-
Knicks considering Cousins, per report
Would this be a smart move?
-
NBA exploring changes to schedule
The talks were described as 'exploratory' in nature, and none of the changes seem imminent
-
Gasol opts in, returns to Raptors
The defending champions are getting their talented center back for another season
-
Report: Russell atop Lakers' wish list
Los Angeles is reportedly targeting its former point guard in free agency