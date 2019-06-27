Klay Thompson free agency: All-Star to meet with Warriors, quick agreement expected if max contract offered, per report

It looks like Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors could come to a quick agreement after all.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the two sides are expected to come to an agreement on a deal if the Warriors offer him a five-year, $190 million max contract once free agency begins on June 30.

The Warriors and free-agent All-Star Klay Thompson will meet in L.A. this week at the outset of free agency, league sources said. Should the Warriors enter the meeting with the five-year, $190 million maximum contract, both sides expect a quick agreement, according to sources. Thompson wants to remain with the Warriors, but has been open to speaking with the Los Angeles Clippers if talks break off with Golden State, sources said.

There has never been any indication that Thompson wanted out of Golden State. In fact, his father recently went on the record as stating that the All-Star shooting guard would prefer to be a Warrior for life.

Just spoke with Klay Thompson's father, Mychal, who said there's "no question" Klay will re-sign with the Warriors. Golden State is expected to still offer him a full five-year maximum deal. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 14, 2019

The 29-year-old has been a member of the Warriors since being selected by the franchise with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. We all know how prolific of a scorer Thompson is when he's on the court -- however, the attention now shifts to his recovery and when exactly he will return after suffering a torn ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The expected recovery timeline for the injury is nine or 10 months, which means he would be out for the majority, if not all, of the 2019-20 season. Thompson is expected to undergo surgery later this week, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell.

Despite Thompson's recent injury, the Warriors remain adamant about bringing back their "Core Four," including Kevin Durant. While it looks like Thompson will more than likely re-sign with Golden State should they not lowball him on a contract offer, general manager Bob Myers and the rest of the organization will shift their attention to trying to re-sign Durant, who is expected to be courted by several other teams, including the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.