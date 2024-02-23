New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson made his All-Star Game and 3-Point Contest debuts last weekend in Indianapolis, and was given a rude welcome by a heckler on All-Star Saturday Night. But before he could get too upset, he realized the comments were coming from his dad.

Brunson told the story on the latest episode of his new podcast, "Roommates Show," with his Knicks teammate Josh Hart.

"I heard some dude behind the bench, some bald guy sitting behind the bench," Brunson said. "I heard, 'You effing bum!' I was like 'Who just said that?' My dad. He was like, 'Yeah, with that bonus we could have finished my basement.'"

Despite the harassment from his dad, Brunson put up a strong showing in the first round of the event, finishing with 24 points. That mark would have been enough to advance most years, but there was some strong shooting in Indy this time around. Every single participant put up at least 20 points in the first round, and four tied at the top with 26. Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard went on to win the event for the second time in his career.

The good news for the Brunsons is that the Mavericks declined to offer Jalen a four-year, $55 million extension back in the 2021-22 season, and he signed for $104 million with the Knicks that summer. With that kind of money, there should be some left over to redo the basement.

Brunson is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 27.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, while shooting 41.1% from 3-point land. Thanks to his leadership, the Knicks exited the All-Star break in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 33-22, and are on pace to make the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.