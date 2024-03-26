Not everyone was thrilled about Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo breaking the franchise record for most 3s in a game Monday night against the Detroit Pistons. DiVincenzo had the hot hand all game, and in the fourth quarter with the Knicks up 115-89 with 3:17 left in the game, he wrote his name in the Knicks history books off a feed from Miles McBride.

Take a look:

Fans inside Madison Square Garden showered him with cheers, as did DiVincenzo's teammates, but when asked about it after the game, Pistons head coach Monty Williams was not thrilled about the feat.

"I don't care about their team at all," Williams said. "I could care less. Those guys, the way they got those 3s, I don't want to be a pair of their story."

In response to Williams' comments, Knicks forward Josh Hart fired back with his own response.

"If you don't want to be part of the story he should've told his guys to defend better, what else is there to say?," Hart said. "We got a guy that's hot, we're going to try to find the guy that's hot. That's common sense in basketball. He's a head coach in the league. I think he has the IQ to know if someone's hot you go to them, they're going to be part of that story regardless."

This touches on those unwritten rules of basketball, where if you're already beating a team badly you don't leave key players in the game to run up the score or get a record. And in this case, the Knicks already had the game in hand so there was really no reason for DiVincenzo to still be in the game. But to Hart's point, the Pistons could've also defended better to not allow him to break that record or force Tom Thibodeau to take him out of a game they had practically already won.

But this is in no way the first time we've seen players or coaches from the opposing team get upset that the winning team is running up the score. On one occasion this season we saw Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch get mad at his own players, calling them immature, for force feeding Karl-Anthony Towns who was up to 62 points, in a game they lost.

But like Hart said, regardless of how Williams felt about DiVincenzo's record, the Pistons are going to be part of this history-making moment. And it's certainly not the first time this season Detroit has been on the wrong side of some record-breaking blowout losses or losing streaks.