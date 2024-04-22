The NBA announced the 2023-24 Award Finalists on Sunday. Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks was not among the Coach of the Year finalists, and that does not appear to be sitting right with his players. New York Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart was quick to point out his coach's absence and questioned the decision by voters.

"50 wins, 2nd seed with an injured roster for half the season and not a Coach Of The Year candidate…." Hart wrote on social media.

Thibodeau was made aware of Hart's comment on Monday, and he made light of the situation.

"He probably wants more minutes," the coach joked.

Despite injury woes, the Knicks finished the regular season with a 50-32 record and cliched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference around injuries to Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson, among others. They are currently facing the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

However, that was still not enough for Thibodeau to make the list of COY finalists. Instead, the spots were taken by Mark Daigneault of the Thunder, Chris Finch of the Timberwolves and Jamahl Mosley of the Magic.

The Knicks are competing without their second-leading scorer in Randle, who had shoulder surgery earlier this month and is out for the remainder of the season. In January, OG Anunoby -- a midseason acquisition who made an immediate impact -- suffered an elbow injury that kept him out for 18 consecutive games. Just three games after his return in March, Anunoby's elbow started flaring up again. Also in March, point guard Jalen Brunson, who leads the team's offense, had a long-term injury scare that fortunately turned out to just be a knee contusion.

They've had plenty of other obstacles along the way, but the Knicks still wrapped up the regular season with their best seed and record since the 2012-13 campaign. Thibodeau took over in 2020, and his team made an appearance in the second round of the playoffs last season after a 10-year absence. They are hoping to return this year, but first they have to get past Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Knicks found a 1-0 advantage in their first round series with a 111-104 win on Saturday. Hart and Brunson played over 40 minutes each and led the team with 22 points a piece. Hart also completed a double-dobule with 13 rebounds. Miles "Deuce" McBride was another top contributor with 21 points off the bench.