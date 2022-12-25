The Philadelphia 76ers will look to continue their recent dominance over the New York Knicks when they meet in a key NBA Atlantic Division showdown during the NBA Christmas schedule. The Sixers (19-12), who defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 119-114 on Friday, have won 17 of the past 20 matchups with New York, including nine of the last 10 games played at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks (18-15), who were beaten 118-117 by the Chicago Bulls on Friday, have lost two in a row. New York defeated Philadelphia 106-104 on Nov. 4 in the only other meeting this season. Tyrese Maxey (foot) remains out for the Sixers.

The Sunday matchup at New York is scheduled to tip off at noon ET. The 76ers are averaging 111.5 points per game this season, 19th-best in the league, while the Knicks average 114.5, 14th-best. Philadelphia is a 2-point favorite in the 76ers vs. Knicks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 217.5.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Sixers vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -2

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 217.5 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -130, Knicks +110

PHI: The 76ers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall

NY: The Knicks are 5-0 ATS in their last five games against a team with a winning % above .600

Why the 76ers can cover

Joel Embiid and James Harden are the headliners, but the Sixers have several strong scoring options. Power forward Tobias Harris has been a key ingredient to the team's seven-game winning streak. He has reached double-figure scoring in all six games he played in during the stretch, including two 20-plus-point performances. In an overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 9, Harris nearly registered a double-double, scoring 14 points, while grabbing nine rebounds. He has three double-doubles on the year, including a 24-point, 10-rebound effort in a 104-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 28. In the last meeting with the Knicks, he scored 23 points, while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Shooting guard De'Anthony Melton has proven his versatility this year, and has made 21 starts in 28 appearances. In 30.1 minutes per game, he is averaging 12 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Melton has reached double-digit scoring in five of his last six games, including a season-high 33-point performance against the Lakers. He nearly missed a triple-double in a 118-106 win over the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 16, scoring 17 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

Why the Knicks can cover

Despite that, Philadelphia isn't a lock to cover the 76ers vs. Knicks spread. That's because the Knicks are led by power forward Julius Randle, who has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last 16 games. He has registered a double-double in six consecutive games and in 16 games on the year. Randle is coming off a 29-point, 12-rebound effort in Friday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. For the season, he is averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Also helping power New York is shooting guard R.J. Barrett, who had a season-high 44 points against the Bulls. In 33 games, all starts, Barrett is averaging 20.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists. In the last meeting with the Sixers, he posted 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes. He has scored 30 or more points three times this season and has registered 20 or more in 16 games.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 231 points.

