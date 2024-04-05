The New York Knicks will face off against the Chicago Bulls in an Eastern Conference matchup on Friday. Chicago is 36-40 overall and 19-20 at home, while New York is 45-31 overall and 20-17 on the road. The Knicks defeated the Bulls, 116-100, at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 3 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Bulls vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 212 points.

Bulls vs. Knicks spread: Bulls -1.5

Bulls vs. Knicks over/under: 212 points

Bulls vs. Knicks money line: Bulls: -119, Knicks: -101

NYK: The Knicks are 5-2 ATS over their last seven games

CHI: The Bulls are 10-4 ATS with 2-3 days rest after last playing on Monday

What to know about the Knicks

The Knicks and Bulls will be seeing a lot of each other over the next two weeks as three of each team's final six games of the regular season come against one another. The Knicks are coming off a 120-109 win over the Kings, sparked by a huge second half where New York outscored Sacramento, 68-49. The Knicks trailed by 21 points with 8:42 left in the second quarter before beginning the comeback. Jalen Brunson had 35 points and 11 assists, while Josh Hart had 31 points and nine rebounds to will the Knicks to the victory.

New York received the news it was fearing this week, announcing Julius Randle (shoulder) will undergo season-ending surgery. Randle hasn't played since Jan. 27, and he averaged 24 points and 9.2 rebounds this season. The Knicks continue to be without OG Anunoby (elbow) on Friday. New York's defensive prowess has kept the Knicks in the top six of the East despite the injuries. New York is allowing the second-fewest points (107.9 ppg) and is the second-best defensive-rebounding team in the NBA. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Bulls

The Bulls are coming off a 113-101 loss to the Hawks on Monday, and despite a 36-40 record, Chicago has already clinched a spot in the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament. The Bulls are ninth in the East with a clear separation between the top eight teams in the conference and the rest of the East, but if they are playing their best basketball come the play-in tournament, anything could happen. The Bulls are 2-5 over their last seven games but are 3-3 over their last six home games.

DeMar DeRozan has scored at least 25 points in six straight games, including 31 points against the Hawks on Monday. The 34-year-old is averaging 26.3 ppg over his last 18 contests and has led Chicago in scoring in eight of their last nine games. Coby White is adding 19.3 ppg and has scored at least 17 points in each of the last five games as Chicago needs him to take on a larger role due to long-term injuries in the starting lineup. See which team to pick here.

