The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) are hosting the New York Knicks (44-33) in a battle on Friday evening. New York rolls into this bout with momentum, winning its last two, and on Wednesday, the Knicks beat the Miami Heat 101-92. Meanwhile, Cleveland had its four-game streak halted on March 28 when the Atlanta Hawks beat the Cavaliers 120-118. Julius Randle (ankle) is out for the Knicks, while Jarrett Allen (groin) is doubtful for the Cavs.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cavs as 3.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds. The over/under for total points is 221.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Cavaliers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Knicks vs. Cavs:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -3.5

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over-Under: 221.5 points

Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -170, New York +143

NY: Knicks are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games following an ATS win

CLE: Cavaliers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall



Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Cavaliers can cover



Guard Donovan Mitchell is a shifty, high-flying scorer in the backcourt. Mitchell has the quickness to penetrate the lane but owns a smooth and reliable jumper from beyond the arc. The Louisville product ranks seventh in the NBA in scoring (27.6) with 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 38% from deep on 9.4 3-point attempts per night. On Tuesday against the Hawks, Mitchell notched 44 points, five assists, and shot 5-of-12 from downtown.

Guard Darius Garland is another effective ball handler and scorer who has great court vision and scans the defense with ease. The Vanderbilt product is seventh in the league in assists (7.8) with 21.7 points per game. On March 17 versus the Washington Wizards, Garland had 24 points and nine assists.

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is the lead force for this Knicks team. Brunson continues to get buckets from all across the floor and uses his agility to get past the defender regularly. The Villanova product leads the squad in assists (6.1) with 23.6 points per game. On March 20 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Brunson tallied 23 points, 10 assists, and two steals.

Guard Immanuel Quickley provides this group with a sharpshooter on the perimeter. Quickley has good range and is also able to score off the dribble. The Kentucky product averages 14.2 points and 3.3 assists while shooting 36% from 3-point land. He's scored at least 24 points in three straight, including in the March 27 contest versus the Houston Rockets, when Quickley racked up 40 points and nine assists.

How to make Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Cavs vs. Knicks and it is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 219 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.