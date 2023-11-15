The New York Knicks (5-5) and the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) match up in an Eastern Conference tilt on Wednesday night. New York had its three-game win streak stopped on Monday when the Boston Celtics topped the Knicks 114-98. On the opposite side, Atlanta has won two of its last three outings as yesterday, the Hawks defeated the Detroit Pistons 126-120. Trae Young (personal) is questionable for Atlanta, while RJ Barrett (illness) is questionable for the Knicks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. New York is a 1-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds. The over/under for total points is 228.5.

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: New York -1

Knicks vs. Hawks Over-Under: 228.5 points

Knicks vs. Hawks money line: New York -114, Atlanta -107

ATL: Has hit the 3Q game total Over in 74 of its last 85 games

NY: Has hit the 1H money line in 51 of its last 81 games



Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson is a superb offensive weapon who gets to the rim at an elite level and owns a dependable jumper on the perimeter. The Villanova product leads the team in points (22.6) with 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He's supplied at least 20 points in three straight games, and in his last game, Brunson totaled 26 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

Forward Julius Randle is a force in the frontcourt due to his relentlessness on the glass. Randle has the ball handles and speed to get past opposing big men consistently, logging 18 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. The Kentucky product has recorded seven double-doubles this season. On Nov. 8 against the Spurs, Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why the Hawks can cover

Guard Dejounte Murray is a smooth slasher with good body control. Murray is elusive in the lane with great court vision to get his teammates involved. The Washington product is putting up 22.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and six assists. The 27-year-old amassed 20-plus points in six of his last seven games, and on Saturday against the Heat, Murray had 23 points, five assists, and went 5-of-9 from downtown.

Forward De'Andre Hunter is a lengthy and active wing that does a bunch of different things for Atlanta. Hunter can shoot from the perimeter, attack in transition, and play lights-out defense. The Virginia product averages 14 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. In Tuesday's win over the Pistons, Hunter notched 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists. See which team to pick here.

