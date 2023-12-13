The New York Knicks hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah is 7-16 overall and 6-5 at home, while New York is 13-9 overall and 6-6 on the road. The Knicks are coming off an impressive 136-130 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, while the Jazz are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling 134-120 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last outing. Forward Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) is questionable for Utah, and Immanuel Quickley (knee) is questionable for the Knicks.

Jazz vs. Knicks spread: Jazz +6

Jazz vs. Knicks over/under: 228 points

Jazz vs. Knicks money line: Jazz: +197, Knicks: -243

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks turned in arguably their best offensive performance of the season on Monday, securing a 136-130 win over the Toronto Raptors. Julius Randle (34 points), RJ Barrett (27 points), and Jalen Brunson (21 points) led the scoring barrage for New York. Quentin Grimes added 19 points off the bench.

Brunson and Randle re all having All-Star caliber seasons for New York. Brunson leads the team in scoring, averaging 24.6 points per game to go along with 5.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds. Randle enters Wednesday averaging 22.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 134-120 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Jazz haven't had much luck with the Thunder recently, as the team's has now lost three straight to OKC.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Keyonte George, who scored 30 points along with seven assists. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Utah could once again be without All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen who continues to battle a hamstring injury.

