Wednesday evening's NBA slate features an Eastern Conference clash between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic. The Knicks visit Amway Center aiming for a fourth consecutive win. In contrast, the Magic are just 2-8 in the last 10 games and struggling mightily as they welcome New York to town. Mitchell Robinson (hand) is out for the Knicks, with Aaron Gordon (ankle) and Cole Anthony (rib) out for the Magic. Evan Fournier (back) and James Ennis (groin) are listed as questionable for Orlando.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Knicks as 4.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209.5 in the latest Knicks vs. Magic odds. Before you make any Magic vs. Knicks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up more than $8,400 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 9 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 83-48 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Magic. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Magic vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Magic spread: Knicks -4.5

Knicks vs. Magic over-under: 209.5 points

Knicks vs. Magic money line: Knicks -185, Magic +165

NYK: The Knicks are 6-1 against the spread in the last seven games

ORL: The Magic are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Latest Odds: Orlando Magic +4.5 Bet Now

Why the Knicks can cover



New York is led by its tremendous defense, which is a calling card of head coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks are allowing only 107.6 points per 100 possessions this season, ranking in the top three of the NBA. New York is also No. 1 in the league in effective field goal percentage allowed (49.9 percent), and Orlando enters as the worst shooting team in the league, sitting 30th in myriad categories. The Knicks are tremendous in limiting transition offense, yielding only 10.3 fast break points per game, and New York is third-best in points allowed in the paint, giving up only 42.4 per game.

Offensively, the Knicks are not as dominant, but they are very strong on the glass, pulling down 27.9 percent of their own missed shots. New York is also above-average in ball security, committing a turnover on only 14 percent of offensive possessions.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando's overall performance has lacked in recent days, but the Magic are strong in a few areas. Nikola Vucevic is putting together an All-Star season offensively, averaging 23.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. The Magic also take care of the ball at a high level, committing a turnover on only 13.6 percent of possessions to rank in the top 10 of the NBA. Against a team in the Knicks that ranks second-worst in the league in forcing turnovers, the Magic should be able to maximize possessions.

Defensively, Orlando is elite on the glass, pulling down 75.6 percent of available rebounds, and the Magic are second-best in the NBA at preventing second-chance points at only 11.0 per game. Steve Clifford's team is also No. 6 in the NBA in free throw rate allowed, and the Knicks are a bottom-tier team in shooting efficiency, ranking in the bottom five in effective field goal percentage.

How to make Knicks vs. Magic picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting both teams combine for 208 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.