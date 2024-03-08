The New York Knicks will face off against the Orlando Magic in an Eastern Conference matchup on Friday. New York is 36-26 overall and 20-12 at home, while Orlando is 37-26 overall and 16-18 on the road. The Magic are 3-0 against the Knicks this season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Orlando is a 1-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Knicks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 206.5 points.

Knicks vs. Magic spread: Magic -1

Knicks vs. Magic over/under: 206.5 points

Knicks vs. Magic money line: Knicks: -102, Magic: -117

ORL: The Magic are 7-2 ATS as a road favorite this season

NYK: The Knicks are 14-10-1 ATS coming off a loss this season

What to know about the Magic

The Magic enter on a five-game winning streak, coming off a 119-109 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday. They have won eight of their last nine games and are 13-3 over their last 16 contests. Orlando started the season on a 14-5 roll after finishing 34-48 last year, and after playing below .500 basketball over December and January, the Magic are returning to their winning ways. They are led by Paolo Banchero, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, who is averaging 22.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists, topping all Magic players in each category.

Defense has been Orlando's key to success this season. The Magic rank just 26th in scoring offense (111.4 ppg), but they have the third-best scoring defense (109.5 ppg), including holding their opponents to the fewest field goal attempts per contest. Orlando leads the NBA in rebounding and has forced the fourth-most turnovers, which has limited opposing scoring opportunities. Wendell Carter Jr., who is averaging 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds, is questionable tonight with knee soreness. The Magic have the best ATS record in the NBA, going 42-21 ATS, and they are also 20-5 over their last 25 games as the favorite.

What to know about the Knicks

All-Star guard Jalen Brunson (knee) is questionable as the Knicks can ill afford another injury. They continue to play without OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) for extended periods, and if Brunson is out Friday, New York will be without four starters for the second straight game. Brunson is having a career season, averaging career-highs in points (27.2) and assists (6.6).

New York struggled to generate offense in a 116-100 loss to the Hawks on Tuesday without Brunson. The Hawks have the second-worst scoring defense, and they held New York 22 points below their opposing scoring average. With one of the best defenses in the NBA ahead in Orlando, the New York offense could become even more anemic without Brunson. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 24.5 ppg over his last two contests, and he's averaging 21.8 points over his last five games. Josh Hart has also played a huge role in averaging 15.8 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists over his last five games.

