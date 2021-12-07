The New York Knicks hit the road to face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday evening. New York is on a three-game losing streak, falling to 11-12 on the season. The Knicks are an impressive 6-4 on the road, however, and New York faces a San Antonio team on the second night of a back-to-back. The Spurs are 8-14 overall and 4-6 in home games this season.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in San Antonio. Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the three-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212 in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds. Before making any Spurs vs. Knicks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 8 of the 2021-22 NBA season up almost $2,000 on all top-rated NBA picks this season. It's also on a stunning 121-78 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread that dates back to last season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Spurs and just locked in its NBA picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Spurs vs. Knicks.

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Knicks -3

Knicks vs. Spurs over-under: 212 points

Knicks vs. Spurs money line: Knicks -150, Spurs +130

NYK: The Knicks are 10-13 against the spread this season

SAS: The Spurs are 13-9 against the spread in 2021-22

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is led by Julius Randle, with the All-Star forward putting up 21.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season. New York is in the top 10 in the NBA in 3-point accuracy (36.1 percent) and offensive rebound rate (28.1 percent), with the Knicks putting up 14.3 second-chance points per game.

On defense, New York contests shots at an elite level, holding opponents to 43.7 percent shooting and only 50.1 percent on 2-point attempts. The Knicks are No. 3 in the NBA in points allowed in the paint (41.5 per game), with top-10 marks in second-chance points allowed (12.1 per game) and blocked shots (5.7 per game). San Antonio also struggles mightily with the free-throw line, ranking No. 29 in the league in free-throw attempts and last in the league in free-throw accuracy at only 69.8 percent.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs are very strong on defense. San Antonio is allowing only 106.7 points per 100 possessions this season, ranking in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive efficiency. Opponents are attempting only 17.6 free throws per game against San Antonio, the fourth-lowest mark in the NBA, and the Spurs are firmly in the top 10 in steals (8.8 per game), fast-break points allowed and second-chance points allowed. New York ranks No. 27 in the NBA in assists and No. 24 in the NBA in field-goal percentage, further enhancing the matchup for San Antonio.

On the other side, San Antonio is in the top five in field-goal shooting at 46.6 percent, and the Spurs are No. 2 in the NBA in averaging 27.6 assists per game. San Antonio is in the top six of the league in turnovers (13.1 per game), with top-five marks in points in the paint, second-chance points and fast-break points in 2021-22. New York is only No. 24 in the league in defensive turnover creation, which could also allow San Antonio's free-flowing offense to thrive.

How to make Spurs vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the teams projected to combine for 209 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Spurs? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.