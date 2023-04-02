The New York Knicks will take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 45-33 overall and 22-17 at home, while Washington is 34-43 overall and 16-23 on the road. The Knicks have had the upper hand in the rivalry of late, winning seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and covering the spread in six of those meetings.

However, the Knicks are expected to be without Julius Randle for the next two weeks after he suffered an ankle injury. Still, New York is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 223.

Knicks vs. Wizards spread: Knicks -12.5

Knicks vs. Wizards over/under: 223 points

Knicks vs. Wizards money line: New York -800, Washington +550

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday the Knicks proved too difficult a challenge. New York captured a comfortable 130-116 victory. Point guard Jalen Brunson continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 48 points and nine assists.

Brunson had to pick up the slack with Randle out of the lineup but R.J. Barrett struggled while taking on a larger offensive role. He went 6-for-17 from the floor and finished with just 14 points in the win. The Knicks will be looking for a bit more from the former No. 3 overall pick with Randle expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against the Orlando Magic this past Friday, falling 116-109. Wizards shooting guard Delon Wright had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds and shooting guard Corey Kispert shot 9-for-14 from the 3-point line to finish with 27 points in the loss.

Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Monte Morris (ankle) are all listed as day-to-day on the injury report. It's likely that the Wizards will treat things cautiously as they've fallen three games behind the Bulls for the last spot in the NBA play-in tournament.

