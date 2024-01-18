An Eastern Conference battle has the Washington Wizards (7-32) going on the road to play the New York Knicks (24-17) on Thursday evening. The Knicks have won two of their past three games. Last night, New York blew out the Houston Rockets 109-94. Meanwhile, Washington has dropped seven of its last eight games and currently sits in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are a 12-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Wizards vs. Knicks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Knicks vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Knicks spread: New York -12

Wizards vs. Knicks over/under: 233.5 points

Wizards vs. Knicks money line: New York -653, Washington +468

NYK: The Knicks are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games

WAS: The Wizards are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games against New York

Why the Knicks can cover

Forward Julius Randle is an active ball handler in the frontcourt. Randle owns a smooth jumper to score from all three levels with the body control to make shots while hanging in the air. The Kentucky product leads the team in rebounds (9.1) to go along with 24.3 points and 4.8 assists. On Jan.13 against the Grizzlies, Randle logged 24 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Jalen Brunson has been the nucleus of the Knicks. Brunson has the skillset to get a score from any spot on the floor and does a great job setting his teammates up. He leads the team in both scoring (25.9) and assists (6.4). He's scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games. In Wednesday's win over the Rockets, Brunson notched 30 points and seven assists.

Why the Wizards can cover

Forward Kyle Kuzma has a knack for scoring in multiple different ways. Kuzma uses his quickness to penetrate the lane but will space the floor due to his jumper. The Utah product logs 22.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. In his last game, Kuzma racked up 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Guard Tyus Jones provides Washington with a smart facilitator in the backcourt. Jones scans the court quickly and owns a secure jumper from both mid-range and 3-point land. The Duke product averages 12.8 points and 5.6 assists per game. On Jan. 15 against the Pistons, Jones tallied 22 points and seven assists.

How to make Wizards vs. Knicks picks

