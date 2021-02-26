When the Raptors signed Kyle Lowry to a one-year, $31 million extension following their 2019 NBA championship, speculation immediately began as to whether this was a contract designed to make Lowry a more attractive trade target given he would be under team control through the 2021 season.

Here we are in the 2021 season.

The Raptors hung on to Lowry last season and were once again an upper-echelon team. This season hasn't gone as well. The Raptors got off to a treacherous start and enter play on Thursday with a 16-17 record, good enough for the current No. 5 seed in the top-heavy Eastern Conference but nowhere near meaningful contention.

There's an argument Toronto could look to be a buyer and add a piece for another potential playoff run, but with Lowry about to turn 35 years old and on an expiring deal, it appears that Toronto GM Masai Ujiri could be inclined to get out of the Lowry business while he's ahead and, rather than face the dilemma of resigning him this summer or lose him for nothing, trade the franchise icon while his value remains relatively high.

In light of that, the 76ers, Clippers and Heat have emerged as potential trade partners for Lowry, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who added that Lowry "would like to be in Philly," and that the Raptors "want to reward Lowry for his years of service by helping him secure an opportunity to win another NBA title." From Pompey:

The source believes the Sixers and Raptors might be able to get something done. But if it comes to that, Toronto would most likely want some picks, young players, and veterans with expiring contracts for Lowry.

From the Sixers' standpoint, a trade for Lowry makes perfect sense given their needs. More 3-point shooting and a perimeter playmaker are their two biggest, and perhaps only, holes. Also, Lowry is from Philadelphia. He attended Cardinal Dougherty High School before playing his college ball at Villanova. His tough identity as a player embodies the heartbeat of that city. A basketball match between player, team and town could not get much better.

Lowry is making $30.5 million this season. To make the money work, while presumably taking Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Seth Curry (who's too valuable as a shooter to give up) off the table, Philly would have to start any trade package with Danny Green and Mike Scott, who are both on expiring deals and make $20 million combined. From there, Philadelphia could add Terrance Ferguson and rookie Tyrese Maxey, who would be the young asset Toronto is looking to acquire.

Whether the Raptors would prefer Maxey or future draft picks, or both, as the core compensation for Lowry, the makings of a deal are there. As for the Clippers, Lou Williams and Patrick Patterson are on expiring deals and could be the foundation of the money, though more would have to be added. But the Clippers lack a young asset as attractive as Maxey, depending on what you think of Terance Mann. They would have to build the package around picks, but as a championship contender, those are going to be picks in the late 20s that only carry so much value.

Miami can make the money work very easily. Either Meyers Leonard or Kelly Olynyk and Andre Iguodala (team option for 2021-22) get it done. As for the young asset, no way are the Heat trading Tyler Herro for Lowry. Duncan Robinson, perhaps, could be an option, or rookie big man Precious Achiuwa.

To me, the Heat can make the best offer with Robinson and a pick. But Maxey is really intriguing, and if Philly is where Lowry wants to go, and this report that Toronto will err on the side of doing right by Lowry is accurate, the Sixers certainly make a lot of sense.