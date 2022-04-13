Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving led the way with a 34-point performance in his team's 115-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday's play-in tournament game. Following the big win, Irving revealed something that made his effort even more impressive: he is currently fasting for Ramadan, a Muslim religious practice in which people do not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset.

Here's what Irving told TNT after the win about his fasting:

"I am not alone in this. I have brothers and sisters all around the world that are fasting with me. We hold our prayers and our meditations very sacred and when you come out here, I mean, God's inside me, God's inside you, God's inside all of us. So, I am walking with faith and that's all that matters. When I get a chance to do this, in this type of arena and showcase my talents that have been granted to me strictly from God and I am humble."

The Nets guard added that his productive performance was due to the fact that he was embracing his "journey with God."

Irving became the first player since LeBron James in 2020 to record 30 points and 10 assists while shooting 80 percent from the field. The Nets point guard connected on 12 of his 15 field goal attempts while drilling three of his six shots from beyond the arc. Teammate Kevin Durant also turned in a sensational performance in which he tallied 25 points and 11 assists.

Durant noted after the game that Irving is "different" for being able to play during Ramadan.

"To play an NBA game like that? The last week or so? That shows that he's a different human being. Hopefully he keeps it up. He was great tonight," Durant said.

Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, lasts from April 1 until May 1, so Irving will be fasting during Brooklyn's opening round playoff series against the Boston Celtics as well.