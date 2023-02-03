Kyrie Irving has caused quite a stir by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just days before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.

The news of Irving's request has elicited some strong reactions from fans and the media, but some of the biggest names in the NBA also got in on the fun. LeBron James and Magic Johnson both posted about the news on social media, which only fueled speculation that the Los Angeles Lakers could be in the market for Irving.

Outside of Los Angeles, several more NBA personalities shared their reaction to the possibility that Irving gets moved before the trade deadline. One former head coach even suggested a potential landing spot for Irving, and a couple players are ready to sit back and watch the drama unfold over the next week.

Let's take a look at some of the best and most noteworthy reactions to Irving's trade request.

LeBron James, Magic Johnson react to Irving's trade request

LeBron James and Irving spent three seasons together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the pair led the franchise to an NBA championship in the 2015-16 season. After spending three years alongside James, Irving requested a trade, and he was dealt to the Boston Celtics in July 2017. One year later, James left Cleveland and signed with the Lakers as a free agent. As both veterans hunt for another championship, could a reunion be in the works?

The legendary Magic Johnson wants to see James and Irving on the court together in Los Angeles. At 25-28, the Lakers are on the fringe of landing a play-in spot at the end of the regular season. Perhaps a roster shakeup that includes the addition of Irving could give the Lakers a jolt down the stretch.

George Karl suggests ideal trade destination for Irving

George Karl, who coached in Denver for nine seasons, thinks Irving might be able to help the Nuggets get over the championship hump. Irving will come with some baggage, but there is no doubt he can play, and Denver looks like a bona fide contender at the top of the Western Conference.

More NBA personalities react to bombshell news

R.J. Hampton of the Orlando Magic had the same reaction many of us did. Irving's trade request sent shockwaves through the NBA with less than a week before the deadline, especially since the Nets are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Much like the rest of us, Kyle Kuzma is ready to see some fireworks before the trade deadline on Thursday. The NBA does have the most dramatic trade deadline in major sports, and today was just another example of why.