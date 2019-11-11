Lakers' Anthony Davis admits to dealing with lingering shoulder injury: 'Never a play I don't feel it'

The Los Angeles Lakers could not have started the season any better. They are tied with the Denver Nuggets as the top team in the Western Conference with a 7-2 record, they have one of the best defenses in the league led by a rejuvenated LeBron James and Anthony Davis is looking every bit like an MVP candidate on a nightly basis.

Through the first few weeks of the season, Davis has reminded everyone that he is, in fact, one of the top players in the league. He's averaging 26.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a league-leading 3.1 blocks a night. His 40-point, 20-rebound performance was a rarity in the NBA. However, despite not missing a game so far, Davis admits he's been dealing with some discomfort in his right shoulder.

After the Lakers' 113-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors Sunday night, Davis admitted to dealing with lingering discomfort from when he aggravated his shoulder on a dunk attempt earlier in the season.

"There's really never a play I don't feel it," Davis said. "I try not to let it affect my game. I just play through it and then worry about taking care of it after the game."

Davis re-aggravated his right shoulder on one of his four blocks against the Raptors with just under three minutes remaining in the game. Immediately after the block, Davis was grabbing his shoulder and moving his arm around to try and work out the pain. He wasn't removed from the game, as coach Frank Vogel said after the loss that the medical team examined him and "didn't feel he needed to come out."

While he hasn't missed a game so far this season, Davis can be seen on the bench with a heating pad on his shoulder to alleviate any pain he's feeling during the game. It hasn't affected his game too much so far, but the Lakers will next play in their first back-to-back of the season against the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Through the first few weeks of the season, Davis has had ample time in between games to recover and get ready for the next opponent, but it will be interesting to see if he plays in both games of that back-to-back.