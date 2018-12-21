Lakers injury updates: Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram both healthy and available against Pelicans
Ingram and Rondo have missed a combined 31 games so far this season, with the latter coming off a 17-game absence
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a team ravaged by the injury bug this season.
However, it appears that reinforcements are on the way. Guard Rajon Rondo and forward Brandon Ingram fully practiced on Friday and are available to play against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to head coach Luke Walton.
Rondo has missed the last 17 games with a broken hand that he suffered on Nov. 14 against the Portland Trail Blazers. The veteran point guard drew the start in two of the 11 games that he did play in this season. During that time, Rondo put together averages of 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 43 percent from beyond the arc.
On the other hand, Ingram suffered a sprained ankle back on Dec. 5 against the San Antonio Spurs after landing awkwardly on LaMarcus Aldridge. The former second overall pick has missed the Lakers' last seven games. When he has been on the court this season, Ingram averaged 15.2 points to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart have seen their playing time increase in the absence of Ingram and Rondo. Ball even recorded a triple-double in last Saturday's win over the Charlotte Hornets when he scored 16 points, dished out 10 assists and secured 10 rebounds.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Small-market GMs upset over tampering
LeBron James publicly said that it would be 'amazing' to play with the Pelicans All-Star
-
Everybody loves Ed Davis
From Damian Lillard to Ben Wallace, those who know Davis raved about him to CBS Sports
-
LeBron on difference between NBA, NFL
James shares his opinion with Todd Gurley, Ice Cube and others on each league's approach in...
-
CP3 injury history an issue for Houston
Paul has seen ups and downs in his one and a half seasons with the Rockets
-
Thursday's NBA scores, highlights
A two-game slate highlighted Thursday's NBA schedule
-
NBA Rookie Rankings: Doncic an All-Star?
The Mavs rookie took his game to another level this week, and once again finds himself atop...