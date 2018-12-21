Lakers injury updates: Rajon Rondo, Brandon Ingram both healthy and available against Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a team ravaged by the injury bug this season.

However, it appears that reinforcements are on the way. Guard Rajon Rondo and forward Brandon Ingram fully practiced on Friday and are available to play against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to head coach Luke Walton.

Rondo has missed the last 17 games with a broken hand that he suffered on Nov. 14 against the Portland Trail Blazers. The veteran point guard drew the start in two of the 11 games that he did play in this season. During that time, Rondo put together averages of 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting nearly 43 percent from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, Ingram suffered a sprained ankle back on Dec. 5 against the San Antonio Spurs after landing awkwardly on LaMarcus Aldridge. The former second overall pick has missed the Lakers' last seven games. When he has been on the court this season, Ingram averaged 15.2 points to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart have seen their playing time increase in the absence of Ingram and Rondo. Ball even recorded a triple-double in last Saturday's win over the Charlotte Hornets when he scored 16 points, dished out 10 assists and secured 10 rebounds.