Two of the NBA's biggest stars are set to play in the Drew League on Saturday. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will showcase their skills in the famed league. Per ESPN, the two players won't play at the same time, though, as Irving's game is scheduled to tip off before James' does. The appearance will represent James' first in over a decade. The last time James played in the Drew League was in 2011 when the NBA was shut down due to a lockout.

The Drew League is a pro-am league that takes place every summer in Los Angeles. It was established in the 1970s and has seen a plethora of noted professionals participate over the years, including Kobe Bryant, James Harden, and Kevin Durant, among others.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The fact that both James and Irving are playing in the league is noteworthy given the ongoing speculation and rumors regarding the Lakers potentially trading for Irving from Brooklyn. The teams have reportedly engaged in trade talks centered on Irving and Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, but those talks haven't progressed too far at this point in time. Nonetheless, the possibility remains that the two players could potentially play together in L.A. next season. Certainly, crazier things have happened in the NBA.

Earlier this month, Irving opted in his $37 million player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season after the two sides failed to agree on a long-term contract extension. Now, Irving will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023. James is also set for free agency next summer, though he will become eligible to sign an extension with the Lakers next month.