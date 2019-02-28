Lakers scoreboard had Pelicans star Anthony Davis playing for Los Angeles -- at least for one play

The biggest storyline entering the trade deadline in early February were the reported attempts by the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Pelicans All-Star big man Anthony Davis. This comes after Davis declared about a week prior to the deadline that he would not be signing an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans and insisted on a trade out of New Orleans.

Magic Johnson's multiple trade offers for Davis were rejected by the Pelicans, who opted to keep Davis in New Orleans for at least the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Both teams played for the first time since the trade deadline and a major gaffe happened at the onset. Following the first made basket of the game by Davis, the Staples Center scoreboard incorrectly gave the Lakers the 2-0 lead -- rather than the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis hit the first bucket of the game.



The Lakers wound up winning the game, 125-119, as the Pelicans limited Davis' minutes to just 21 for the night. The Purple and Gold are still three games behind the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs for the last two playoff spots in the Western Conference.

While the 26-year-old superstar may still be a member of the Pelicans, back in action on Friday against the Suns (9 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), for the next few months, the Lakers will be eligible to make another play for Davis come the offseason.

They're just going to have to hope that Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics don't stand in the way of their dream of forming a LeBron James-Anthony Davis superstar duo.