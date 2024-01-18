The Los Angeles Lakers have always been big-game hunters when it comes to upgrading their roster, and while they've already been linked to big names like Dejounte Murray and Zach LaVine, ESPN's Dave McMenamin is reporting that they're also looking for point guard help at a more reasonable price. Two names he reported the Lakers have interest in are Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones and Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton.

Sexton has thrived since the Jazz inserted him into the starting lineup on Dec. 13. He is averaging nearly 22 points per game as the Jazz have gone on a 15-4 run since then. Of course, as the Lakers saw last season, the Jazz are perfectly willing to break up a successful roster during the season if it fits their long-term goals. If Utah doesn't view Sexton as a long-term fit and the Lakers are willing to pay the right price, Danny Ainge will likely at least listen. Promising rookie guard Keyonte George may deem Sexton redundant as a long-term fit in Utah.

Jones and the Wizards haven't been nearly as successful. At 7-32, the Wizards are all but out of the playoff race less than halfway into the season, and as such, all of their veteran players are likely available. That is especially true of Jones, who is on an expiring contract. Though not a pure scorer like Sexton, Jones was one of the NBA's best backup point guards for years with the Memphis Grizzlies, and would give the Lakers an all-around floor general.

Point guard has been a tricky position for the Lakers this season. They paid D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent this offseason expecting the three of them to serve as their supplementary ball-handlers alongside LeBron James. Vincent has been hurt for most of the campaign, and both Russell and Reaves have been benched at various points this season, though both are currently back in the starting lineup. The Lakers currently rank 22nd in offense and they score 6.2 fewer points per 100 possessions when James sits, so adding offense in some form will be critical.

The Lakers have roughly three weeks until the trade deadline to figure out what sort of moves they want to make, if any. At 20-21, another run to the Western Conference finals appears unlikely without an upgrade of some sort. Adding a former All-Star like LaVine or Murray would create the biggest splash, but considering the cost associated with players that accomplished, the Lakers appear interested in at least exploring the possibility of a cheaper option.