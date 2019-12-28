Lakers vs. Blazers odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 28 predictions from proven projection model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 14-18 overall and 8-7 at home, while Los Angeles is 24-7 overall and 14-3 on the road. The Lakers are 16-15 against the spread this season while the Trail Blazers are 13-17-2. However, it's been the Lakers that have dominated the head-to-head series of late, with outright wins in three of their last four meetings with the Trail Blazers and four consecutive covers. Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Blazers vs. Lakers odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Lakers vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Trail Blazers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 121-115 to Utah. Damian Lillard continued his impressive season despite the loss, scoring 34 points and dishing out eight assists while shooting 7-of-13 from the 3-point line. CJ McCollum also had 25 points in the loss and the Trail Blazers shot 44.1 percent from beyond the arc. Portland is shooting 36.2 percent from the 3-point line this season and perimeter shooting will likely be a key on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Lakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 111-106 to the Clippers. Lakers forward LeBron James posted a double-double on 23 points, ten dimes, and nine boards. Load management has been a frequent topic of discussion for James and fellow superstar Anthony Davis and both are currently listed as day-to-day. However, the expectation is that both will be in the lineup on three days rest.

