The Milwaukee Bucks (37-17) and the Los Angeles Lakers (25-30) collide for a cross-conference affair on Thursday night. The Bucks are rolling right now, winners of eight straight games. On Feb. 6, Milwaukee beat the Portland Trail Blazers 127-108. On the opposite side, Los Angeles has lost two straight games. On Tuesday, the Lakers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 133-130. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Brook Lopez are probable, while Bobby Portis (knee) is out for the Bucks. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis are listed as day-to-day for the Lakers.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as an 8-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 238.5.

Bucks vs. Lakers spread: Milwaukee -8

Bucks vs. Lakers Over/Under: 238.5 points

Bucks vs. Lakers money line: Milwaukee -260, Los Angeles +210

MIL: Bucks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games vs. a team with a losing straight-up record

LAL: Lakers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight-up loss

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James impacts the game in so many different ways. James is a freight train when he's attacking downhill and owns outstanding court vision as a passer. The 19-time All-Star can thread the needle and be a monster offensively. James is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. In his last outing, he finished with 38 points and became the all-time scoring leader in NBA history.

Forward Anthony Davis is a two-way beast in the frontcourt. Davis has a combination of length, quickness, and instincts that allows him to play defense at a high level. The eight-time All-Star scores from a range of different spots on the floor including the mid-range and low post. Davis puts up 26.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and two blocks per game. On Feb. 4, he logged 34 points and 14 rebounds.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo does it all for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo has the power to consistently win battles in the paint to score at the rim and pull down boards. The seven-time All-Star is able to defend positions three through five with ease and owns a staggering wingspan. Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA in scoring (32.2) and first in rebounds (12.4). On Feb. 4, he totaled 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Jrue Holiday is a pass-first and defensive-minded guard on the perimeter. Holiday has a knack for steals with the lateral quickness to glide on the wings. The UCLA product is a streaky shooter with the strength to attack the lane. He's putting up 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. In his last contest, Holiday had 20 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

