The Boston Celtics face a team from Los Angeles on Tuesday for the second consecutive night. Less than 24 hours after facing the Clippers, the Celtics will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in prime time. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (back) are listed as probable for the Lakers, with Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) and Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) ruled out. Boston's injury report is to be determined on the back-to-back.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the 3.5-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Lakers odds. Before making any Lakers vs. Celtics picks, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Celtics vs. Lakers:

Celtics vs. Lakers spread: Celtics -3.5

Celtics vs. Lakers over/under: 233.5 points

Celtics vs. Lakers money line: Celtics -170, Lakers +143

BOS: The Celtics are 4-1 against the spread with no rest

LAL: The Lakers are 6-6 against the spread at home

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is dominant this season, posting the NBA's best point differential and win-loss record to this point. The Celtics are in the top 10 of the league in defensive efficiency, but much of the team's gains come on offense. Boston leads the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 1.19 points per possession. The Celtics also have the best overall shooting efficiency this season, including the No. 1 marks in 3-pointers per game and 3-point accuracy.

Boston is in the top five in field goal percentage and 2-point percentage, and the Celtics commit a turnover on fewer than 14% of offensive possessions. The Celtics move the ball well, generating more than 26 assists per game, and Boston is in the top ten of the NBA in assist percentage at more than 62%. With Los Angeles ranking below the NBA average in offensive efficiency, the Celtics are in a favorable position.

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are led by a pair of stars in Davis and James, with each averaging more than 26 points per game. Los Angeles is also leading the NBA in free throw creation, averaging nearly 26 attempts per game at the charity stripe. The Lakers rank in the top five of the league in fast break points (16.5 per game) and points in the paint (56.6 per game), and Los Angeles is shooting 55.1% inside the arc this season.

The Lakers commit a turnover on only 14.2% of offensive possessions, and Boston is in the bottom five of the league in turnover creation rate on defense. Los Angeles is also stellar in preventing free throw attempts on defense, ranking No. 2 in the league, and the Lakers are facing a Celtics team that is last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate this season.

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 226 points.

