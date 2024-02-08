The Denver Nuggets (35-16) are traveling to play the Los Angeles Lakers (27-25) on Thursday in a Western Conference showdown. Both teams head into this contest on winning streaks. The Lakers beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-118 in their last matchup. They've won three straight. Meanwhile, Denver defeated the Portland Trail Blazers in back-to-back games. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (hip/Achilles) are both questionable for Los Angeles.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Nuggets vs. Lakers odds, while the over/under for total points is 230.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Nuggets vs. Lakers spread: Denver -3.5

Nuggets vs. Lakers over/under: 230.5 points

Nuggets vs. Lakers money line: Denver -165, Los Angeles +138

DEN: The Nuggets are 2-4 ATS in their last six games

LAL: The Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games at home

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic has such an impactful presence on the court. Jokic has great court vision as a playmaker and he can score in a variety of ways. The 28-year-old ranks fourth in the NBA in both rebounds (12.2) and assists (9) to go along with 26.3 points per game. He's finished with a triple-double in two of his last three contests. On Feb. 2, Jokic logged 27 points, 22 boards, and 12 assists.

Guard Jamal Murray is a smooth scorer in the backcourt. Murray has the skill set to score a bunch of points in a flash but constantly gets his teammates involved. The Kentucky product averages 21 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. In his last outing, Murray tallied 21 points and 10 assists. He logged 10-plus assists in consecutive games.

Why the Lakers can cover

LeBron James is still an extremely effective player on the court. The 20-time NBA All-Star has been one of the best playmakers throughout his career and that hasn't stopped. The 39-year-old gets to his spots with ease and owns a sweet jumper. James ranks seventh in the league in assists (7.6) with a team-high 24.9 points per game. On Feb. 5 against the Hornets, James had 26 points, seven assists, and four rebounds.

Guard D'Angelo Russell has been playing really good basketball over the last two weeks. Russell creates solid scoring opportunities and thrives as a catch-and-shoot threat. The Ohio State product logs 17.3 points and 6.2 assists per game. He's scored 20-plus in eight of his last 11 outings. Russell dropped 28 points and six assists in his last matchup.

