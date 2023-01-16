The last time that the Houston Rockets (10-33) played the Los Angeles Lakers (19-24), they shocked them with a 19-point overtime period that resulted in their only victory against the Lakers last season. Jalen Green scored 32 points in the victory, and if Houston is going to snap its current 10-game losing streak, he'll likely need to come up big again on Monday night against Los Angeles. The Lakers are on a three-game skid of their own but should expect to be competitive against a Rockets team that has only won four of its 23 road games this year.

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers are 10-10 this season, is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Lakers vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 235.5. Before entering any Rockets vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 45-20 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Rockets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Rockets vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Rockets spread: Lakers -5.5

Lakers vs. Rockets over/under: 235.5 points

Lakers vs. Rockets money line: Los Angeles -225, Houston +185

Lakers vs. Rockets picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers literally threw away their shot at winning on Sunday at home to the Philadelphia 76ers and lost 113-112. Russell Westbrook finished with a triple-double (20 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists), but the play that defined the game for him was the final one. He held possession for nearly 15 seconds but couldn't find a way around his defender and got caught between trying to hoist up a prayer and kicking the ball out to an open player on a drive to the basket as time expired.

The result put a damper on Westbrook's performance, as well as that of LeBron James, who almost posted a triple-double as well on 35 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Something that has been killing the Lakers on their current three-game losing streak has been their 3-point shooting. During this recent string of losses, Los Angeles has only made 27% of its 3-point attempts. Anthony Davis (foot) remains out for LA, as do Austin Reaves (hamstring) and Lonnie Walker IV (knee), while Patrick Beverley (illness) is a game-time decision.

What you need to know about the Rockets

The Rockets will look to leave Crypto.com Arena on a high note, after taking a loss there against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 121-100. The Clips overwhelmed the Rockets by a count of 59-37 in the second half of play. While the loss was a stinger, Houston still got solid performances from Kenyon Martin Jr., who had 22 points in addition to nine boards, and Eric Gordon, who had 24 points.

During the Rockets' current 10-game slide, they have shot just 43.5% from the field as a team. The other big thing that has hurt them has been consistently losing the turnover battle. Over those last 10 outings, the Rockets averaged 15.2 giveaways while only forcing 11.3 from opponents. Second-leading scorer, Kevin Porter Jr. (knee), has missed the last two games and is a game-time decision.

How to make Lakers vs. Rockets picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Rockets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Lakers vs. Rockets? And which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.