The Phoenix Suns visit Staples Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening. The Suns are off to a blazing start with a 24-5 record, while the Lakers enter at 16-15 through 31 games. LeBron James (abdominal) and Trevor Ariza (ankle) are listed as probable for the Lakers, with Anthony Davis (knee), Kent Bazemore (protocols), Avery Bradley (protocols), Talen Horton-Tucker (protocols), Dwight Howard (protocols), Malik Monk (protocols), Austin Reaves (protocols) and Kendrick Nunn (knee) ruled out. Frank Kaminsky (knee), Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (knee) are out for the Suns.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as the seven-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Suns vs. Lakers odds. Before making any Lakers vs. Suns picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Suns -7

Lakers vs. Suns over-under: 219.5 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Suns -320, Lakers +250

PHX: The Suns are 4-1 against the spread in the last five games

LAL: The Lakers are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix's defense is allowing only 1.035 points per possession this season, ranking No. 3 in the NBA, and the Suns are allowing opponents to convert less than 50 percent of 2-point attempts. The Suns are a complete team, and Phoenix's offense is also tremendous. Monty Williams' squad is scoring more than 1.1 points per possession, ranking No. 6 in the NBA in offensive rating.

The Suns are converting 47.8 percent of field-goal attempts, No. 2 in the league, Phoenix is in the top 10 of the NBA in 3-point accuracy (36.8 percent), free-throw accuracy (78.8 percent) and turnover rate (13.6 percent). The Suns are No. 4 in the NBA in assists, averaging more than 26 per game, and Phoenix is assisting on 62 percent of field goals. The Suns may also have a path to free-throw creation in this matchup, with the Lakers allowing the third-most free-throw attempts per game in the league this season.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has one of the best players of all-time on its side in James. James is averaging 25.9 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game, and he is the centerpiece of the Los Angeles offense. The Lakers are making 46.4 percent of shots on offense, ranking in the top 12 in both 2-point accuracy and 3-point accuracy, and Los Angeles is averaging 24.5 assists per game. Los Angeles is also in the top ten of the NBA in points in the paint, averaging 47.2 per game, and the Lakers are No. 3 in the league in fast break points with 15.4 per contest.

The Lakers are also above-average on the defensive end, giving up only 107.3 points per 100 possessions. Los Angeles is a top-five team in blocked shots (5.8 per game) and a top-eight team in turnovers created, forcing 15.5 giveaways per game. Opponents are shooting only 44.4 percent from the floor and 33.4 percent from 3-point distance against Los Angeles, with the Lakers capable of effectively contesting shots.

