LeBron James had 35 points against the Sixers on Sunday night, but he didn't touch the ball on the final possession as Russell Westbrook went one on one against Joel Embiid and barely got a shot off. The Lakers lost 113-112.

James is now the second player in history to go over 38,000 career points, and he continues to draw closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring mark. You can see below where LeBron's quest stands.

ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER CAREER POINTS POINTS TO PASS Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 38,387 ___ LeBron James 38,024 364

For the season, James is averaging 29.1 points per game. If he maintains that pace, he will need 13 more games to pass Abdul-Jabbar. If James doesn't sit out any games between now and then, and again, if the pace is maintained, the record would come against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9 at home.

LeBron's last three games: 35 vs. Philadelphia; 24 vs. Dallas, 37 at Sacramento

35 vs. Philadelphia; 24 vs. Dallas, 37 at Sacramento LeBron's next three games: vs. Houston (Jan. 16), vs. Sacramento (Jan. 18); vs. Memphis (Jan. 20)

"I'm excited to see it happen. I don't see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements," Adbul-Jabbar said ahead of the 2021-22 season about LeBron potentially breaking his record. "If one person can do something that's never been done, that means we all have a shot at doing it. It's a source of hope and inspiration. Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back in 1954. Since then, not only have 1,400 runners beaten that time, but the new record is 17 seconds less. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on."

This post will update after each game until LeBron is atop the all-time scoring list.