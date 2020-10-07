At the age of 35, LeBron James theoretically needs more rest than ever. In some ways, the playoffs have proven that. James largely hasn't played the same absurd minutes total he is used to in the postseason. On another front, however, LeBron claims to be slacking.

James is known for his somewhat extreme sleep schedule. During the season, he reportedly sleeps as much as 12 hours per day. This is no accident. Most world-class athletes prioritize sleep, and NBA players usually nap on game days to help their bodies peak later in the evening, when their games typically start. But with the Lakers just one win away from the championship, James claims he has no plans to sleep until the deed is done.

"Because we understand what's at stake," James explained. "The job is not done. We get an opportunity to get our bodies back underneath us with an extra day of rest but also keep our minds sharp. I am looking forward, once again, to looking at the film tomorrow. Do all around the clock treatment and treating it like we play Thursday. I'm going to continue to get the work in and continue to not sleep until the job is done. So, I look forward to the next match."

As much as James is known to sleep during the season, he tweeted about his restlessness on Saturday. When a reporter asked him about playing the entire fourth quarter of Game 4 and the extra day off coming with Game 5 not scheduled until Friday, James doubled down on his stance about rest.

"For me, I mean, at this point in the season, I don't care about rest. I really don't," James said. "I don't care about sleep. I don't care about resting throughout the game. Obviously, I come out of the game. Coach has a rhythm and rotation that we live by and we go by. But I don't care about resting because I can rest in a week, max, if it happens to go there. I could rest for a month straight, which I won't do because of who I am; you guys know that. But I can rest then. I can sleep eight hours and get up and eat and then go right back to sleep if I want to."

Obviously, James is not going to play Game 5 of the Finals on 72 hours of sleep deprivation. He is going to sleep. But clearly, rest is not his priority at the moment. The championship goal is officially within reach, and if that means staying awake longer to watch extra film, so be it.