Lonzo Ball on shooting woes: 'It's in my head to be honest'

Lonzo Ball had another rough shooting performance on Wednesday night, going just 4 for 15 from the field in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Boston Celtics. It was the fourth straight game in which Ball had shot under 27 percent.

After the game, Ball, who is clearly under immense pressure -- not only because of his dad's constant boasting, but because he was the No. 2 overall pick by the iconic Lakers, and is expected to turn the franchise around -- said he believes the problem is all mental.

"It's in my head to be honest," Ball said. "I know I can shoot the ball."

Lonzo Ball on his shooting struggles: "Its in my head to be honest. I know I can shoot the ball." https://t.co/oRebZDt2XC — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) November 9, 2017

For the season, Ball is 39 for 132 (29.5 percent) from the field, and 12 for 52 (23 percent) from 3-point land. And if you take away his 12-for-27 performance against the Suns, Ball is just 27 for 105 (25.7 percent) from the field.

Ball is shooting 34.4 percent in the paint, which is the worst mark in the league, while his 25 percent from outside the paint is second-worst.

Lonzo Ball FG pct This Season



34.4% in the paint (worst in NBA)

25.0% outside the paint (2nd-worst in NBA)



via @SecondSpectrum https://t.co/vTCYyNvPq3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2017

It was against much inferior competition, of course, and from a shorter 3-point line, but last season at UCLA, Ball shot 55.1 percent from the field, and 41.2 percent from 3, so he's clearly capable of shooting better than he has so far.

For as much as he's been struggling shooting the ball, however, Ball has been getting involved in other areas of the game. He's averaging 6.8 assists and 6.2 rebounds.