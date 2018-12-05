LOOK: Kyrie Irving leads the Celtics in 'Jingle Bells,' redeems himself as a holiday man
What a quick turnaround for Boston's All-Star, who got into the holiday season at the Boston Children's Hospital
Kyrie Irving may not give a hoot about Thanksgiving, but you can count him in on Christmas.
Two weeks after all but pronouncing himself the Scrooge of the holiday season, the Boston Celtics star was more like Santa on Tuesday, leading his teammates in a rendition of "Jingle Bells" at the Boston Children's Hospital.
If it sounds like a sight to behold, well, that's because it was. There's something pure and adorable about a cynical man in green opening his heart to children through the warmth of a Christmas song, and that's exactly what happened this week with the
Grinch in Whoville Irving. Complete with a Christmas tree hat and vocals that go down as smooth as a glass of eggnog, the Celtics' oft-outspoken point guard stole the show with his embrace of holiday spirit:
Questions, of course, can still be raised. Fans on Twitter, for example, justifiably wondered why Irving even had to read the lyrics to "Jingle Bells" while singing. Doesn't everyone know the words already?
To this, we say: Cheer up, friends. Kyrie may have been too cool for "Jingle Bells" school before his visit alongside teammates this week, but if that's the case, we should be even more impressed by his warm delivery.
Irving's Celtics are back in action when they host the Knicks on Thursday (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension) Watching him in action will have to do as we wait in earnest for his limited-edition holiday album.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron not concerned with workload
LeBron is averaging nearly 35 minutes per game for Los Angeles
-
Curry producing series on HS basketball
Golden State's superstar also has a feature film due out in 2019
-
Lakers-Spurs expert picks: Line, O/U
It's a big line for the Lakers to cover, and people love to bet the Lakers. Be careful ...
-
KD: LeBron teams are 'toxic' environment
Durant admits that the attention James receives isn't his fault, but says it's all just a massive...
-
Warriors-Cavs Expert Picks: Line, O/U
The Warriors return to the arena where they have closed out two championships.
-
Spurs vs. Lakers odds, NBA expert picks
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Lakers vs. Spurs 10,000 times