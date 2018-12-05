LOOK: Kyrie Irving leads the Celtics in 'Jingle Bells,' redeems himself as a holiday man

Kyrie Irving may not give a hoot about Thanksgiving, but you can count him in on Christmas.

Two weeks after all but pronouncing himself the Scrooge of the holiday season, the Boston Celtics star was more like Santa on Tuesday, leading his teammates in a rendition of "Jingle Bells" at the Boston Children's Hospital.

If it sounds like a sight to behold, well, that's because it was. There's something pure and adorable about a cynical man in green opening his heart to children through the warmth of a Christmas song, and that's exactly what happened this week with the Grinch in Whoville Irving. Complete with a Christmas tree hat and vocals that go down as smooth as a glass of eggnog, the Celtics' oft-outspoken point guard stole the show with his embrace of holiday spirit:

🎄🎅 @KyrieIrving led the @Celtics in "Jingle Bells" as the team brought some holiday cheer to @BostonChildrens earlier today 😍 🎶 #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/4ZwVaxHFhv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 4, 2018

Questions, of course, can still be raised. Fans on Twitter, for example, justifiably wondered why Irving even had to read the lyrics to "Jingle Bells" while singing. Doesn't everyone know the words already?

To this, we say: Cheer up, friends. Kyrie may have been too cool for "Jingle Bells" school before his visit alongside teammates this week, but if that's the case, we should be even more impressed by his warm delivery.

Kyrie got the voice of an angel pic.twitter.com/HFlo2geta5 — Leo ❄️ (@Leo__ffs) December 4, 2018

Irving's Celtics are back in action when they host the Knicks on Thursday (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension) Watching him in action will have to do as we wait in earnest for his limited-edition holiday album.