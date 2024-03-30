The Orlando Magic (42-31) will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (24-49) on Saturday night. Orlando won five straight games earlier this month, but it has fallen three straight times at home. Memphis has lost six of its last seven games, including a 136-124 setback against the Lakers on Wednesday. The Magic are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Grizzlies are in 13th place in the Western Conference and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Kia Center in Orlando. Orlando is the 13-point favorite in the latest Magic vs. Grizzlies odds, per SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 205.5 points. Before entering any Grizzlies vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 77-50 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,500. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Magic:

Magic vs. Grizzlies spread: Magic -13

Magic vs. Grizzlies over/under: 205.5 points

Magic vs. Grizzlies money line: Magic -874, Grizzlies +588

Magic vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando has dropped three straight games, but it has still won 13 of its last 19 games and is in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic continue to take care of business, winning 26 of their 31 games as favorites this season. Meanwhile, Memphis has lost six of its last seven games, with five of those setbacks coming by double digits.

Paolo Banchero scored 23 points for Orlando in a narrow loss to the Clippers on Friday, sparking a second-half surge that came up just short. The Magic are expected to have Markelle Fultz back on the court after sitting out due to injury maintenance on Friday, while Gary Harris returned after missing two games with a plantar fascia strain. The Grizzlies are dealing with a plethora of injuries, including Ja Morant, Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane. See which team to pick here.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Memphis picked up a win as a 6.5-point road underdog at San Antonio last week, as power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Power forward Santi Aldama posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds, shooting 5 of 10 from the floor. The Grizzlies have lost their two games since then, but they put up 124 points against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Memphis has won five straight meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of those contests. The Grizzlies also have a respectable 21-16 ATS record on the road this year and they are 18-13 ATS as road underdogs. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Grizzlies, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Grizzlies vs. Magic spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 77-50 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.