Magic vs. Nuggets odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Dec 18. predictions from proven projection model

The Orlando Magic will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Pepsi Center. Denver is 17-8 overall and 11-3 at home, while Orlando is 12-15 overall and 4-9 on the road. The Nuggets enter Wednesday's matchup with the best defensive unit in the NBA, giving up just 101.7 points per game. The Magic, meanwhile, have struggled offensively this season, averaging just 103.5 points per game, the second-worst mark in the league. Denver is favored by 9.5-points in the latest Nuggets vs. Magic odds, while the over-under is set at 203.5.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Denver beat New York 111-105 on Sunday. The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds in addition to five dimes. For the season, Jokic is averaging 17.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Orlando had to settle for a 109-102 loss against Utah on Tuesday. A silver lining for Orlando was the play of guard D.J. Augustin, who finished with 22 points. Despite losing three of their last four games, the Magic have covered the spread in five of their last six games on the road.

