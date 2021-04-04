The Orlando Magic will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ball Arena. Denver is 30-18 overall and 14-9 at home, while the Magic are 17-32 overall and 7-17 on the road. The Magic are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following a straight-up loss. The Nuggets, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as a favorite.

Nuggets vs. Magic spread: Nuggets -16.5

Nuggets vs. Magic over-under: 213.5 points

Nuggets vs. Magic money line: Nuggets -2000, Magic +1100

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver won its fourth straight game on Thursday, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 101-94. Jamal Murray led the way with 23 points. For the season, Murray is averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in all three major statistical categories, scoring 26.5 points, grabbing 11.0 rebounds and dishing 8.4 assists per game. Denver comes into Sunday's contest boasting the third-highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.8 percent, and scores 115.2 points per game while allowing 111.0 points defensively.

What you need to know about the Magic

Orlando saw a two-game winning streak end on Saturday, falling 137-91 to the Utah Jazz. Wendell Carter Jr. led the Magic with 19 points. The Magic have lost 14 of their last 18 games overall, but Orlando has covered the spread in five of its last six outings.

Terrence Ross leads the Magic with 15.9 points and 2.3 assists per game. The Magic have only been able to knock down 42.9 percent of their shots this season, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Orlando is scoring 104.2 points per game offensively, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

