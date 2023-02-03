The Minnesota Timberwolves (28-26) are just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the fifth seed in the Western Conference and could catch up to them with a Friday home win against the Orlando Magic (20-32). The Magic have lost three of their last four, but the lone win in that run came in an impressive performance on Monday against the 76ers. The Timberwolves won the earlier matchup this season against Orlando, but the Magic have won in each of their last three visits to Minnesota.

Tip-off from the Target Center, where the Timberwolves are 19-11 this season, is set for 8 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Magic odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 229.5.

Magic vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Magic vs. Timberwolves over/under: 229.5 points

Magic vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -190, Orlando +158

What you need to know about the Magic



After beating the 76ers on Monday, Philadelphia took its revenge on the Magic on Wednesday, in an 105-94 result. Markelle Fultz was the top scorer for Orlando, with 18 points on a 7-for-11 shooting night. Center Wendell Carter Jr. was ice cold from the field (3-for-10; 0-for-5 3PT), but still scored nine points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

When the Magic last played the Timberwolves, Bol Bol was in the midst of the best run of play in his young career as he scored 26 points to go with 12 rebounds and three blocks. Lately, however, he hasn't been much of a factor for the Magic, and he's averaged just 3.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over his last six games. Orlando's shooting has been cold over the last four games overall, as it has hit just 44.1% of its attempts from the field and only 30.2% of its 3-pointers.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota handed the Golden State Warriors their second loss in as many games on Wednesday, when they picked up a 119-114 win at home. Naz Reid played a complete game and scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and four assists. Anthony Edwards has been Minnesota's top offensive performer this season and delivered once again, with 27 points in the victory.

Point guard D'Angelo Russell has scored at least 25 points in two of his last three starts but will be looking for a better performance than what he finished with in his last game against the Magic. Even though the Timberwolves won convincingly in their last meeting, Russell was responsible for just 11 points. The Magic allow opposing point guards to pick out the fifth-most assists per game this season (9.23), so Russell should find ways to contribute on offense, even if his shooting isn't sharp.

