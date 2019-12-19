Mark Cuban says he is learning Slovenian for Luka Doncic and that the language is 'hard as hell'

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is one of the biggest names in the NBA this season, putting up MVP-type numbers and leading the Mavs to a surprise start. The 20-year-old Slovenian is doing more than making a name for himself in the league though, he's inspiring Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to learn a new language.

On Wednesday, Cuban said he is trying to pick up some Slovenian, Doncic's native language, but admitted it is far from easy.

"It's hard as hell," Cuban said, according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. Despite it being difficult, Cuban is pressing on and trying to add some Slovenian words into his vocabulary.

Can't you picture Cuban in front of his Rosetta Stone app before games, going over grammar and vocab?

Doncic speaks fluent English, but Cuban wants to go that extra mile to relate and appeal to his franchise player.

This season, Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game with a 48.1 field goal percentage.

Doncic sprained his right ankle on Saturday in a game against the Miami Heat and is expected to miss two weeks due to the injury.

The Mavericks head to the Philadelphia 76ers next, coming off a 109-103 loss to the Boston Celtics. The team still is adjusting to playing without their star.

The 18-9 Mavs sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, 5.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Lakers.