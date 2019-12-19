Mark Cuban says he is learning Slovenian for Luka Doncic and that the language is 'hard as hell'
Cuban is looking to improve his Slovenian for his team's star player
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is one of the biggest names in the NBA this season, putting up MVP-type numbers and leading the Mavs to a surprise start. The 20-year-old Slovenian is doing more than making a name for himself in the league though, he's inspiring Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to learn a new language.
On Wednesday, Cuban said he is trying to pick up some Slovenian, Doncic's native language, but admitted it is far from easy.
"It's hard as hell," Cuban said, according to Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. Despite it being difficult, Cuban is pressing on and trying to add some Slovenian words into his vocabulary.
Can't you picture Cuban in front of his Rosetta Stone app before games, going over grammar and vocab?
Doncic speaks fluent English, but Cuban wants to go that extra mile to relate and appeal to his franchise player.
This season, Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game with a 48.1 field goal percentage.
Doncic sprained his right ankle on Saturday in a game against the Miami Heat and is expected to miss two weeks due to the injury.
The Mavericks head to the Philadelphia 76ers next, coming off a 109-103 loss to the Boston Celtics. The team still is adjusting to playing without their star.
The 18-9 Mavs sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, 5.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Star Index: Russ hot streak a mirage
Also, LeBron James watching his son hit the game winner against his old high school is straight...
-
Kobe, KG, Duncan lead HOF nominees
This might be the deepest Hall of Fame class ever
-
Azubuike tells how Melo got No. 7
Azubuike says he wishes he asked for more
-
Korver 'lucky' to play with LBJ, Giannis
Korver sat down with CBS Sports to discuss his current and former superstar teammates
-
Lakers vs. Bucks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Lakers vs. Bucks game 10,000 times.
-
Top Picks: NBA best bets for Thursday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans